Sambhal Bolsters Security with Extensive CCTV Installation

The administration in Sambhal plans to install 300 CCTV cameras at 127 locations to enhance security and surveillance. Funded by the 15th Finance Commission grant, the initiative aims to mitigate incidents like the November violence that resulted in four deaths. The project promises improved law enforcement and public safety.

The city of Sambhal is bolstering its security infrastructure with the installation of 300 CCTV cameras across 127 strategic locations. This initiative, which is part of the city surveillance strategy and funded by the 15th Finance Commission, comes in the wake of last year's violent incident that claimed four lives, officials reported.

The CCTV installation plan aims to enhance security measures and effectively monitor future incidents. The initiative builds on the success of previously installed cameras in identifying lawbreakers, as stated by Municipal Executive Officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari. The comprehensive coverage is expected to enhance traffic management, law enforcement, and public safety, particularly concerning women's security.

Key points like entry and exit paths, sensitive zones, and major intersections are targeted for the camera setup, featuring advanced PTZ and ANPR technology with a budget of Rs two crore. Control will be centralized in two control rooms under police and municipal supervision, enabling real-time surveillance and a strengthened security framework within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

