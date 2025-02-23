CCTV Hacking Scandal: Arrests in Hospital Video Breach Case
Three individuals were arrested in connection with hacking a hospital's CCTV network to sell video footage of women patients online. The Ahmedabad police launched an investigation after the videos were shared on YouTube and Telegram. The case illustrates significant cybersecurity concerns in medical facilities.
Three individuals have been apprehended in a significant case involving the hacking of a hospital CCTV network, where sensitive video footage of women patients was sold online. This raises crucial questions about cybersecurity in medical institutions.
The Ahmedabad police initially registered the case on February 17, following the dissemination of videos showing women patients being examined within the hospital's labor room, which were then monetized on platforms like YouTube and Telegram.
The arrests, including a resident of Surat and two from Sangli, highlight the disturbing trend of exploiting vulnerabilities in CCTV systems. The suspects reportedly earned substantial profits from this illicit activity, pointing to an urgent need for improved digital security protocols in healthcare settings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
