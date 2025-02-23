Left Menu

CCTV Hacking Scandal: Arrests in Hospital Video Breach Case

Three individuals were arrested in connection with hacking a hospital's CCTV network to sell video footage of women patients online. The Ahmedabad police launched an investigation after the videos were shared on YouTube and Telegram. The case illustrates significant cybersecurity concerns in medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:06 IST
CCTV Hacking Scandal: Arrests in Hospital Video Breach Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been apprehended in a significant case involving the hacking of a hospital CCTV network, where sensitive video footage of women patients was sold online. This raises crucial questions about cybersecurity in medical institutions.

The Ahmedabad police initially registered the case on February 17, following the dissemination of videos showing women patients being examined within the hospital's labor room, which were then monetized on platforms like YouTube and Telegram.

The arrests, including a resident of Surat and two from Sangli, highlight the disturbing trend of exploiting vulnerabilities in CCTV systems. The suspects reportedly earned substantial profits from this illicit activity, pointing to an urgent need for improved digital security protocols in healthcare settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025