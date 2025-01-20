Bangladeshi National Arrested for Attack on Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan
Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested for allegedly stabbing Saif Ali Khan. After a panic-driven attempt to flee, he was apprehended using CCTV and digital payment tracking. He faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Passport Act.
In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his Bandra apartment, prompting serious concerns regarding the building's security. The accused, Shariful Islam, who posed as Vijay Das, was caught following an intense investigation by Mumbai Police, using CCTV footage and digital payments as crucial evidence.
Officials revealed that after the attack, the suspect attempted to flee to Bangladesh upon seeing his image on television. He was eventually traced to Thane and apprehended at a labor camp. The investigation highlighted his movement across Mumbai, despite efforts to evade capture.
The attack has sparked a political debate over illegal immigration, as Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar criticized the Shiv Sena for their stance on the issue. Meanwhile, Khan is recovering in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and is expected to be discharged soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
