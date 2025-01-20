Journalist's Unexpected Liberation: A Diplomatic Ballet

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala shared her harrowing detention experience in Iran, her fate connected to an Iranian engineer sought by the United States.

She feared prolonged captivity due to geopolitical tensions but was released after three weeks amidst intricate international negotiations allegedly involving Elon Musk's advisory role.

Sala, who struggled with solitary confinement's mental toll, now adjusts to freedom, challenged by episodes of anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)