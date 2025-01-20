Left Menu

Journalist's Unexpected Liberation: A Diplomatic Ballet

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was detained in Iran in a case intertwined with an Iranian engineer wanted by the US, leading to complex diplomatic negotiations. Key players, including Elon Musk, may have influenced her early release after 21 days. Sala is now free but battling lingering anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:15 IST
Journalist's Unexpected Liberation: A Diplomatic Ballet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala shared her harrowing detention experience in Iran, her fate connected to an Iranian engineer sought by the United States.

She feared prolonged captivity due to geopolitical tensions but was released after three weeks amidst intricate international negotiations allegedly involving Elon Musk's advisory role.

Sala, who struggled with solitary confinement's mental toll, now adjusts to freedom, challenged by episodes of anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025