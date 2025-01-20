Journalist's Unexpected Liberation: A Diplomatic Ballet
Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was detained in Iran in a case intertwined with an Iranian engineer wanted by the US, leading to complex diplomatic negotiations. Key players, including Elon Musk, may have influenced her early release after 21 days. Sala is now free but battling lingering anxiety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:15 IST
Italian journalist Cecilia Sala shared her harrowing detention experience in Iran, her fate connected to an Iranian engineer sought by the United States.
She feared prolonged captivity due to geopolitical tensions but was released after three weeks amidst intricate international negotiations allegedly involving Elon Musk's advisory role.
Sala, who struggled with solitary confinement's mental toll, now adjusts to freedom, challenged by episodes of anxiety.
