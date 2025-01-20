Yogi Adityanath Launches Wildlife Initiatives at Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated an elephant rescue centre and a butterfly park at the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park.

The chief minister emphasized the need for a sensitive approach towards nature and urged the society to adopt environmental-friendly practices for a sustainable future.

Highlighting afforestation efforts, he also unveiled plans for a wildlife centre and stressed the importance of educating youth about environmental preservation.

