Yogi Adityanath Launches Wildlife Initiatives at Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an elephant rescue centre and a butterfly park at the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park. He emphasized ecological balance and urged for environmental preservation. Adityanath also introduced a new conservation centre and advocated against harmful practices like single-use plastics.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated an elephant rescue centre and a butterfly park at the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park.
The chief minister emphasized the need for a sensitive approach towards nature and urged the society to adopt environmental-friendly practices for a sustainable future.
Highlighting afforestation efforts, he also unveiled plans for a wildlife centre and stressed the importance of educating youth about environmental preservation.
