Left Menu

Indonesia Joins India's 76th Republic Day Parade: A Grand Celebration of Unity and Heritage

The 76th Republic Day Parade in India will feature Indonesian contingents and mark the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. The event will showcase cultural tableaux, musical performances, and a grand flypast of 47 aircraft. Indonesian President Subianto will attend as the chief guest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:53 IST
Indonesia Joins India's 76th Republic Day Parade: A Grand Celebration of Unity and Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebration of unity and heritage, Indonesia will participate in India's 76th Republic Day Parade. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to be the chief guest, the defense ministry confirmed. These celebrations mark the 75th anniversary since the implementation of India's Constitution.

The parade, graced with cultural performances and ceremonial marching, will take place at Kartavya Path with a grand flypast by 47 aircraft to conclude the festivities. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honor the National War Memorial to commence the event.

Highlighting the cultural diversity and heritage, the parade will include 31 tableaux from various Indian states and ministries, with students from an all-India school band competition also performing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025