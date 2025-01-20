Indonesia Joins India's 76th Republic Day Parade: A Grand Celebration of Unity and Heritage
The 76th Republic Day Parade in India will feature Indonesian contingents and mark the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. The event will showcase cultural tableaux, musical performances, and a grand flypast of 47 aircraft. Indonesian President Subianto will attend as the chief guest.
In a celebration of unity and heritage, Indonesia will participate in India's 76th Republic Day Parade. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to be the chief guest, the defense ministry confirmed. These celebrations mark the 75th anniversary since the implementation of India's Constitution.
The parade, graced with cultural performances and ceremonial marching, will take place at Kartavya Path with a grand flypast by 47 aircraft to conclude the festivities. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honor the National War Memorial to commence the event.
Highlighting the cultural diversity and heritage, the parade will include 31 tableaux from various Indian states and ministries, with students from an all-India school band competition also performing.
