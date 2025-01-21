Left Menu

Evolving the CMIO Model: Minister Edwin Tong on Embracing Singapore's Multicultural Identity

Singapore's CMIO model, used for government racial policies, should be continually reviewed to better align with the country's diverse society according to Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture. Although the CMIO framework fosters social mixing, changes are necessary for integrating mixed marriages, foreign-born citizens, and maintaining social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:09 IST
Singapore's CMIO model, an administrative framework used to guide racial policies, might soon need an update to better reflect the city's evolving multicultural landscape. Culture Minister Edwin Tong, speaking at the IPS conference, emphasized the importance of reviewing this model to accommodate Singapore's diverse population.

Tong highlighted that while the CMIO model still meets its goal of fostering social cohesion, especially through the Ethnic Integration Policy in housing projects, it inadequately represents the complexities of modern-day Singapore. He pointed to mixed-race marriages and foreign-born citizens as examples of areas needing more nuanced categorization.

Addressing integration challenges, Tong stressed the role of local-born and naturalized Singaporeans in promoting social harmony amidst demographic shifts, such as a declining fertility rate and increasing immigration. Tong called for programs that facilitate the integration of new citizens and suggested moving beyond merely maintaining racial ratios in immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

