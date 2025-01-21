Left Menu

Madhaniyan: A Cultural Celebration of Family Bonds

Madhaniyan is a Punjabi film directed by Nav Bajwa highlighting the cultural and familial aspects of marriage. Panorama Studios has acquired its worldwide distribution rights, aiming to project this heartfelt story globally. Featuring a stellar cast, the film is set for a global release on September 26, 2025.

Mumbai, January 21, 2025: Panorama Studios has secured the global distribution rights for 'Madhaniyan,' a poignant Punjabi film directed by Nav Bajwa.

The film delves into the concept of marriage beyond a union of two individuals, exploring the rich dynamics between two families. Set in a colorful Punjabi setting, 'Madhaniyan' promises to resonate with viewers through its emotional depth.

With Nav Bajwa's multifaceted involvement as director, writer, and actor, and a powerful ensemble cast, the film aims to captivate audiences worldwide upon its release on September 26, 2025.

