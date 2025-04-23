Left Menu

Goa CM Cancels Birthday Celebration Amid Pahalgam Tragedy

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the cancellation of his birthday celebrations following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. Instead of usual festivities, only service-related programs like a medical camp will proceed. He expressed condolences and affirmed support for the government’s anti-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:06 IST
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has chosen to cancel his forthcoming birthday celebrations slated for April 24. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Sawant revealed that he would forgo receiving birthday wishes at both his official and personal residences.

The decision comes as a mark of respect for the lives lost in Tuesday's attack, where at least 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, were killed. "Services like a medical camp will still take place, but I urge my party workers and well-wishers not to visit me," Sawant stated.

The Chief Minister condemned the attack, noted for its targeted nature against individuals based on religion. He further extended condolences to the victims' families and assured Goa's support to the central government to combat terrorism effectively. Sawant expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to take stringent measures against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

