Chhattisgarh's Textile Revolution: Unveiling New Investment Avenues

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urges the textile industry to capitalize on the state's investment-friendly environment. A new MoU with the CMAI aims to boost the textile sector, generating jobs and promoting local silk products. Efforts are backed by a revamped industrial policy and infrastructural upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:05 IST
textile industry
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made a compelling appeal to the textile industry to harness the state's favorable investment landscape, supported by a newly refreshed industrial policy.

Speaking at an event with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) following the signing of a memorandum of understanding, he emphasized the agreement's role in revitalizing Chhattisgarh's textile sector and increasing employment for locals.

The initiative will also bolster the branding of local natural fiber products like 'Kosa' silk. Sai revealed significant investment commitments, highlighting Chhattisgarh's strategic location, improved transport infrastructure, and single-window business clearances as drivers of potential growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

