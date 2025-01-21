CCTV Reinforcement: Aftermath of Intruder Attack at Saif Ali Khan's Home

In a heightened security measure, CCTV cameras are being installed at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence following a disturbing break-in by an intruder with theft intentions early Thursday.

The accused in the case, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was apprehended by Mumbai Police on February 19. Early Tuesday, police, alongside the accused, retraced the crime's sequence, visiting Khan's residence and other key spots.

The intruder allegedly confronted Saif during his attack, leading to serious stab injuries. The actor is recovering post-surgery at Lilavati Hospital, and police investigations are ongoing, with the case reported under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

