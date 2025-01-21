Mysterious PIA Balloon Sparks Curiosity in Himachal Pradesh

A balloon resembling a plane with the insignia of Pakistan International Airlines caused a stir in a Himachal Pradesh village on Tuesday.

Spotted by a local youth in Brahmapur, Una district, the sighting was quickly reported to village head Lucky Sharma and subsequently to police authorities.

Led by officers Ravipal and Kulbhushan Guleria, officials took possession of the toy-like object. Though initial checks showed nothing suspicious, further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)