Adani Group Chairman Announces Humble Wedding for Son Amidst Social Media Speculation

During a visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani confirmed that his son Jeet's wedding would be a simple, traditional ceremony set for February 7, quashing swirling social media rumors of a grand celebrity affair. Accompanied by family, Adani emphasized that the nuptials will reflect their working-class values.

In response to media questions about guest lists featuring international celebrities, Adani unequivocally denied hosting a 'Maha Kumbh of celebrities'. Reports have circulated suggesting global names like Elon Musk and Bill Gates would attend the wedding. Such speculation included sensational claims of extravagant logistics involving supercars and private jets.

Highlighting his visit for spiritual purposes, Adani and his family performed the Ganga Aarti and took part in the Mahaprasad Seva, supporting large-scale meal distribution. The businessman lauded the administration and organization of the Maha Kumbh Mela and praised both the Modi and Yogi governments for their efficient management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)