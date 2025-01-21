Adani Group Chairman Announces Humble Wedding for Son Amidst Social Media Speculation
Gautam Adani, during his visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, announced that his son Jeet's wedding on February 7 will be a modest, traditional affair, dismissing social media rumors of a star-studded event. The Adani family partook in religious rituals and supported charitable activities at the Kumbh Mela.
- Country:
- India
During a visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani confirmed that his son Jeet's wedding would be a simple, traditional ceremony set for February 7, quashing swirling social media rumors of a grand celebrity affair. Accompanied by family, Adani emphasized that the nuptials will reflect their working-class values.
In response to media questions about guest lists featuring international celebrities, Adani unequivocally denied hosting a 'Maha Kumbh of celebrities'. Reports have circulated suggesting global names like Elon Musk and Bill Gates would attend the wedding. Such speculation included sensational claims of extravagant logistics involving supercars and private jets.
Highlighting his visit for spiritual purposes, Adani and his family performed the Ganga Aarti and took part in the Mahaprasad Seva, supporting large-scale meal distribution. The businessman lauded the administration and organization of the Maha Kumbh Mela and praised both the Modi and Yogi governments for their efficient management strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prayagraj Gears Up: Massive Preparations Underway for Mahakumbh Mela 2025
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Spiritual Gathering in Prayagraj
Special Trains to Maha Kumbh: Journey from Una to Prayagraj
Special Kumbh Mela Express: Bridging Bengaluru and Prayagraj
Bringing Heritage to Life: Prayagraj's Rail Stations Transform with 'Paint My City'