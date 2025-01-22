Left Menu

Ryan Gosling Set to Ignite New Star Wars Adventure

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling is in talks to star in a new 'Star Wars' film directed by Shawn Levy. The standalone film will expand the franchise beyond the Skywalker Saga, introducing new characters and narratives. filming might begin as early as this fall.

Updated: 22-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:43 IST
Ryan Gosling Set to Ignite New Star Wars Adventure
Ryan Gosling (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In a groundbreaking move for the 'Star Wars' franchise, celebrated actor Ryan Gosling is reportedly negotiating to headline a new feature film under the iconic banner, as directed by Shawn Levy. This ambitious project, evolving since 2022, promises to chart uncharted territories within the Star Wars narrative framework, potentially signifying a major forthcoming cinematic production by Lucasfilm.

Shawn Levy, acclaimed for helming hits like 'Deadpool' and 'The Adam Project', is steering this Star Wars endeavor, collaborating with Jonathan Tropper on the scriptwriting. This venture, to be produced through Levy's 21 Laps alongside Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, enhances anticipation by potentially shifting the saga's thematic trajectory.

Insufficient details shroud the film's scope, though sources link it as an independent story, distinct from the enduring Skywalker Saga that has captivated global audiences. The anticipated standalone feature teases an exploration of fresh characters amidst the broader Star Wars galaxy, embracing expansive storytelling prospects distinctly beyond the family ties of the original saga.

While Gosling's late-stage involvement fuels speculation and enthusiasm, this project's unexpected momentum hints at a swift pre-production timeline. Albeit Levy's prior engagement on a separate film concept focused on a boy band, Gosling's allure has evidently fast-tracked this Star Wars iteration toward possible production as soon as this fall.

Should negotiations come to fruition, this film stands poised to join the Star Wars production slate, succeeding after the celebrated series 'The Mandalorian'. Gosling's additional commitment to 'Project Hail Mary', a space-based venture directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller also remains on his horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

