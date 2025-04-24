Left Menu

Thane Court Shows Leniency to Elderly Bangladeshi Women Convicted for Illegal Entry

A Thane court has convicted two elderly Bangladeshi women for unauthorized entry into India. Despite facing potential five-year sentences, the judge opted for leniency due to their age and time already spent in jail, sentencing them to one year, three months, and 27 days of imprisonment.

A Thane court has convicted two elderly Bangladeshi women for illegally entering India and staying without valid documents. Their arrest occurred in December 2023, from Indiranagar Zopadpatti in Bhayandar East.

The women, Kohinoorbegam Rojgul Islam Saddar and Anuarabegam Ansarali Tofadar, have been in jail for 16 months. They were charged under various provisions of the Foreigners Act following a police probe.

Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhagwat noted their prolonged detention and age, emphasizing leniency. Though the violations could draw a five-year sentence, the judge sentenced them to one year, three months, and 27 days, under the Foreigners Order 1948 and Foreigners Act 1948.

