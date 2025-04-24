Railway Probe Uncovers Dangerous Overwork of Loco Pilots

An investigation by the South Central Railway has exposed concerning violations regarding the working hours of loco pilots, uncovering that train crew members were being forced to extend their shifts up to 15 hours, surpassing the legally mandated limit of 11 hours. This situation raises significant safety concerns for train operations across the region.

The issue gained attention when R Ravi Shankar, a goods train loco pilot, refused to report for duty citing insufficient rest. Analysis verified that his working hours frequently exceeded permitted limits, spurring a broader inquiry. A subsequent review found 620 incidents of excessive working hours, predominantly in the Secunderabad division.

The railway authorities have directed immediate action, urging senior officials to cease data manipulation practices and enforce adherence to safety norms. The incidents highlight systemic problems within crew management that could jeopardize operational safety and underscore the urgent need for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)