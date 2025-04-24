Indore Mourns as Terror Victim Sushil Nathaniel Laid to Rest

The city of Indore gathered to mourn the loss of Sushil Nathaniel, a victim of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Nathaniel's remains were interred in a Christian cemetery in Indore on Thursday, following his return to the city on Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences and paid respects at the airport. On Thursday morning, mourners assembled at Nathaniel's Veena Nagar residence for a final farewell before his family and community members conducted prayers at a church in Nanda Nagar, leading to his burial.

Nathaniel's death, amid a family trip turned tragic, left his daughter injured. His grieving aunt expressed her devastation and called for justice. CM Yadav condemned the attack as a 'cowardly act by Pakistan,' supporting national calls for a united response. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar echoed these sentiments, promising strict action.

