Cosmo Jarvis Joins Guy Ritchie's Star-Studded 'Wife & Dog'

Cosmo Jarvis is the latest addition to the cast of Guy Ritchie's upcoming movie 'Wife & Dog', joining stars like Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, and Anthony Hopkins. Details of the plot are under wraps, but the film revisits British aristocracy. Jarvis will portray Hopkins' on-screen son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:10 IST
Cosmo Jarvis Joins Guy Ritchie's Star-Studded 'Wife & Dog'
Actor Cosmo Jarvis has been announced as a new cast member in filmmaker Guy Ritchie's highly anticipated movie 'Wife & Dog', joining an ensemble that includes notable names such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, and Anthony Hopkins.

While the plot remains confidential, sources from American media have alluded to Ritchie's thematic return to the British aristocracy, reminiscent of his previous works like 'The Gentlemen' series and his 2019 feature.

Jarvis will be taking on the role of Anthony Hopkins' character's son and Rosamund Pike's character's brother. The screenplay, penned by Ritchie, is backed by producers Ivan Atkinson and John Friedberg, with executive producers Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

