Adityanath's Stance: Zero Tolerance for Security Threats
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized a strong response to security threats, condemning a terrorist attack and advocating for development alongside good governance. He highlighted efforts to eliminate anarchy and promote economic growth within the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning against threats to national security during a public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Addressing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Adityanath conveyed his condolences to affected families and stressed a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and anarchy in society.
He lauded the security and development model of the Indian government, highlighting efforts to curb mafia activities and propel the state's economic standing under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
