Adityanath's Stance: Zero Tolerance for Security Threats

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning against threats to national security during a public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Addressing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Adityanath conveyed his condolences to affected families and stressed a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and anarchy in society.

He lauded the security and development model of the Indian government, highlighting efforts to curb mafia activities and propel the state's economic standing under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)