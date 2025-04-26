Left Menu

Diplomacy in Transit: Trump and Zelenskiy's Strategic Dialogue

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a productive discussion in Vatican City, coinciding with the funeral of Pope Francis. Details of this private meeting have yet to be fully disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:18 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

On the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a 'very productive discussion,' according to a statement from the White House.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, confirmed that the leaders met privately to engage in substantial dialogue.

Cheung added that more details regarding this significant meeting would be revealed soon, indicating the potential for impactful diplomatic outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

