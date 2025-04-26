Diplomacy in Transit: Trump and Zelenskiy's Strategic Dialogue

On the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a 'very productive discussion,' according to a statement from the White House.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, confirmed that the leaders met privately to engage in substantial dialogue.

Cheung added that more details regarding this significant meeting would be revealed soon, indicating the potential for impactful diplomatic outcomes.

