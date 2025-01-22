Hero Auto-Rickshaw Driver Aids Bollywood Star After Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently expressed his gratitude towards Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed him to the Lilavati Hospital following a knife attack at Khan's Mumbai home last week. The actor met Rana to thank him personally for his timely assistance during the emergency.

In a gesture of appreciation, Khan not only praised the driver but also provided some financial recompense, although the exact amount remains undisclosed at Khan's request. Rana, who later also received money from social worker Faizan Ansari, was treated with affection by Khan's family during the hospital meet-up.

Meanwhile, Shareeful Islam, the alleged attacker, has been apprehended and is under police custody. An investigation is underway with forensic experts examining critical evidence, including mobile phones and CCTV footage. The police are diligently reconstructing the crime events to gather more insights into the attempted robbery at Khan's Bandra residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)