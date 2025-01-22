Echoes of the Unsung: Honoring Black South African Servicemen of WWI
A newly unveiled memorial in Cape Town commemorates over 1,700 Black South African servicemen who served in non-combat roles during World War I. Previously unrecognized due to racial discrimination, these men's efforts are now honored for their critical support in the war. Families commemorate their lost relatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:47 IST
In a poignant ceremony, a new memorial was unveiled in Cape Town, honoring over 1,700 Black South African servicemen who participated in World War I.
These men, who served in non-combat roles transporting supplies and building infrastructure, were forgotten due to apartheid-era racial biases.
The memorial aims to correct this historical oversight, allowing families to acknowledge and celebrate their ancestors' contributions for the first time in over a century.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Mahakumbh Hai' Theme Song and Akashvani’s Tribute Launch Celebrate Mahakumbh 2025
Grammy-Winner Ricky Kej to Light Up Pravasi Bharatiya Divas with His Musical Tribute
Jimmy Carter: A Statesman's Lasting Legacy Amid Farewell Tributes
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Pays Tribute to Late PM Dr Manmohan Singh Amid Key Decisions
The Melodic Legacy of P Jayachandran: A Tribute to the 'Bhava Gayakan'