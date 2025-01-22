Left Menu

Echoes of the Unsung: Honoring Black South African Servicemen of WWI

A newly unveiled memorial in Cape Town commemorates over 1,700 Black South African servicemen who served in non-combat roles during World War I. Previously unrecognized due to racial discrimination, these men's efforts are now honored for their critical support in the war. Families commemorate their lost relatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:47 IST
Echoes of the Unsung: Honoring Black South African Servicemen of WWI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a poignant ceremony, a new memorial was unveiled in Cape Town, honoring over 1,700 Black South African servicemen who participated in World War I.

These men, who served in non-combat roles transporting supplies and building infrastructure, were forgotten due to apartheid-era racial biases.

The memorial aims to correct this historical oversight, allowing families to acknowledge and celebrate their ancestors' contributions for the first time in over a century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025