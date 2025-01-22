Echoes of the Unsung: Honoring Black South African Servicemen of WWI

In a poignant ceremony, a new memorial was unveiled in Cape Town, honoring over 1,700 Black South African servicemen who participated in World War I.

These men, who served in non-combat roles transporting supplies and building infrastructure, were forgotten due to apartheid-era racial biases.

The memorial aims to correct this historical oversight, allowing families to acknowledge and celebrate their ancestors' contributions for the first time in over a century.

