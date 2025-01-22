Robert Pattinson Voices Concerns Over Cinema's Future Post-Pandemic

Actor Robert Pattinson has expressed his concerns regarding the state of cinema in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent industry strikes. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson shared that there has been a prevailing narrative suggesting cinema is dying, which has grown increasingly convincing over recent years. "I was literally almost turned off. It actually started to get a little worrying," he admitted.

Reflecting on recent film releases, Pattinson noted his admiration for a Norwegian film titled 'Armand' and Brady Corbet's 'The Brutalist,' amongst others. He remains optimistic about his upcoming sci-fi film, 'Mickey 17,' hoping it will debut during a resurgence of enthusiasm for cinema. "Now there are really cool parts everywhere," Pattinson remarked.

The esteemed actor also mentioned his anticipation for the conclusion of Matt Reeves' DC Comics trilogy, acknowledging his surprise at the longevity of his career after gaining fame with 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' in 2005. "I could genuinely be retiring by the end of it," he joked, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

