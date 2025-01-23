The Unsettled Legacy of Netaji: A Quest for Closure

A faction of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's descendants claims they hold evidence that refutes perceived hurdles in repatriating his alleged remains from a Japanese temple. They maintain that temple authorities are willing to cooperate, contrary to reports.

The descendants demand DNA testing to verify whether the remains are indeed Bose's, believing this would resolve a lasting mystery surrounding his purported death in a 1945 airplane crash. Despite multiple inquiries confirming his demise, conflicting conclusions persist.

Relatives urge governmental response to communications from Netaji's descendants, including Prof Anita Bose Pfaff. They argue diplomatic silence and bureaucratic inertia insult Bose's legacy, as his purported remains lie abroad since WWII's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)