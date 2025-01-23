Left Menu

The Unsettled Legacy of Netaji: A Quest for Closure

Descendants of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose assert their evidence against roadblocks to retrieve his alleged remains from a Japanese temple. They urge DNA tests to confirm his death after a WWII aircraft crash, amidst government inaction and conflicting inquiry reports. They seek closure for one of India's enduring mysteries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:24 IST
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)
A faction of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's descendants claims they hold evidence that refutes perceived hurdles in repatriating his alleged remains from a Japanese temple. They maintain that temple authorities are willing to cooperate, contrary to reports.

The descendants demand DNA testing to verify whether the remains are indeed Bose's, believing this would resolve a lasting mystery surrounding his purported death in a 1945 airplane crash. Despite multiple inquiries confirming his demise, conflicting conclusions persist.

Relatives urge governmental response to communications from Netaji's descendants, including Prof Anita Bose Pfaff. They argue diplomatic silence and bureaucratic inertia insult Bose's legacy, as his purported remains lie abroad since WWII's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

