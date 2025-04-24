Left Menu

Madras High Court Reverses Exoneration of DMK Leader in Wealth Case

The Madras High Court overturned a lower court's decision, reinstating charges against Tamil Nadu Minister Duraimurugan and his wife in a disproportionate wealth case. The case involves unexplained assets amounting to Rs 1.40 crore, with the special court instructed to expedite the trial.

Updated: 24-04-2025 13:26 IST
Duraimurugan
The Madras High Court has overturned a local court's order that previously discharged senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister, Duraimurugan, in a case concerning disproportionate wealth. The high court has now directed a special court to press charges against him and his wife.

This legal development marks the second instance within two days where Justice P Velmurugan issued similar directives concerning Duraimurugan. A previous ruling on Wednesday instructed a special court in the Vellore district to frame charges relating to a different period between 1996 and 2001.

In the current case, Justice Velmurugan's Thursday order addressed wealth reportedly amassed by Duraimurugan over the 2007-09 period without clear means, while he served in the DMK government. Initially filed in 2011, the case was challenged after a 2017 discharge and is to be concluded within six months through a daily trial.

