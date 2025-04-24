Tragic Strike on Kyiv: Zelenskyy Cuts Short South Africa Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that he is cutting his official trip to South Africa short, returning to Kyiv in the wake of a devastating Russian strike. The deadly attack on Ukraine's capital resulted in at least nine fatalities and over 70 injuries.

While meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zelenskyy underscored his determination to seek additional support to end the prolonged conflict with Russia. However, a series of attacks on Kyiv disrupted these diplomatic efforts, casting a shadow over peace negotiations.

In Kyiv, rescue operations revealed the destruction wrought by drones and ballistic missiles. Emergency services worked through the night to rescue trapped civilians, while President Donald Trump criticized Zelenskyy's stance regarding Crimea, adding to the tension surrounding the stalled peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)