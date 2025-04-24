Nation Stands United: Nitish Kumar Condemns Pahalgam Attack Amid Development Milestones

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Addressing a public rally in Madhubani, Kumar expressed sorrow over the incident, extending condolences to the victims' families and affirming national solidarity against terrorism. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in the fight against terrorism.

The attack, which occurred at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, marking one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. In Madhubani, during a development project launch by PM Modi, Kumar criticized the opposition for their lack of action, emphasizing his government's continuous commitment to Bihar's development since 2005.

Highlighting the state's progress, Kumar mentioned the significant budget increase from Rs 34,000 crore in 2006 to Rs 3,18,000 crore this year. He assured that JD(U) would not reforge alliances with RJD, terming their past collaboration a 'mistake'. PM Modi, on a visit for inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore, emphasized improvements in LPG supply chains, power infrastructure, and rail connectivity, showcasing initiatives aimed at boosting socio-economic growth in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)