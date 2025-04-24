Left Menu

Nation Stands United: Nitish Kumar Condemns Pahalgam Attack Amid Development Milestones

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemns Pahalgam's deadly terrorist attack, extends sympathy to victims' families, and emphasizes national unity against terrorism. Amidst inaugurations of key development projects by PM Modi, Kumar highlights ongoing efforts for Bihar’s progress and rebuffs past political alliances as mistakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:26 IST
Nation Stands United: Nitish Kumar Condemns Pahalgam Attack Amid Development Milestones
ihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Addressing a public rally in Madhubani, Kumar expressed sorrow over the incident, extending condolences to the victims' families and affirming national solidarity against terrorism. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in the fight against terrorism.

The attack, which occurred at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, marking one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. In Madhubani, during a development project launch by PM Modi, Kumar criticized the opposition for their lack of action, emphasizing his government's continuous commitment to Bihar's development since 2005.

Highlighting the state's progress, Kumar mentioned the significant budget increase from Rs 34,000 crore in 2006 to Rs 3,18,000 crore this year. He assured that JD(U) would not reforge alliances with RJD, terming their past collaboration a 'mistake'. PM Modi, on a visit for inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore, emphasized improvements in LPG supply chains, power infrastructure, and rail connectivity, showcasing initiatives aimed at boosting socio-economic growth in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025