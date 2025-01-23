Breaking Bad Stars Reunite for 'Invincible' Season Three

Aaron Paul and Jonathan Banks, known for their roles in 'Breaking Bad', are reuniting for the third season of Prime Video's animated hit 'Invincible'. The series will premiere its first three episodes on February 6, with new episodes released every Thursday until March 13.

Joining a star-studded cast, Paul and Banks bring fresh energy alongside series regulars like Steven Yeun and Sandra Oh. New additions to the cast this season include Simu Liu and Kate Mara, enriching the narrative based on Robert Kirkman's comic book series.

'Invincible' explores the journey of Mark Grayson, an ordinary teenager discovering his powers under the shadow of his superhero father. Produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the show will be available in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)