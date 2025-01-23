Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Village Elders Embark on Spiritual Tour

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik discussed with village elders and ex-servicemen during a spiritual tour by the 18 Sikh Light Infantry. Aimed at boosting ties between the army and locals, the initiative encourages villagers from Tawang and West Kameng to share experiences and promote education, hygiene, and environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:14 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik engaged with village elders, known as 'gaon buras', ex-servicemen, and farmers, in a special interaction at the Raj Bhavan. The event was part of a spiritual tour organized by the 18 Sikh Light Infantry of the Army.

Governor Parnaik praised the army for organizing the tour and emphasized the significance of fostering strong relationships between the armed forces and local communities. He encouraged the elders to share their positive tour experiences with their fellow villagers to strengthen these bonds further.

The governor also urged the 'gaon buras' to champion roles in promoting education, hygiene, and waste management within their communities. He highlighted the importance of protecting and conserving the natural environment for future generations. The tour, under Operation Sadbhavana, included visits to Delhi, Dharamsala, and Gaya before concluding in Itanagar.

