Record Donations at Maa Chintpurni: A Testament of Faith

The renowned Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a substantial rise in donations this year, with a total collection of Rs 31,90,02,504, officials announced Thursday.

Established as a significant Shaktipeeth in Una district, the temple attracts numerous devotees from Northern India and beyond, drawing individuals seeking divine blessings.

Funds sourced from devotees are allocated by the temple trust to various community initiatives, such as aiding marriages for young women, providing medical assistance to the sick, and offering educational support to children from impoverished backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)