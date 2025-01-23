Left Menu

Record Donations at Maa Chintpurni: A Testament of Faith

The Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh has received donations totaling Rs 31,90,02,504 in 2024, marking an increase from the previous year. The funds are used for community development, including supporting the underprivileged. The temple is a prominent religious site attracting visitors from India and abroad.

Record Donations at Maa Chintpurni: A Testament of Faith
The renowned Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a substantial rise in donations this year, with a total collection of Rs 31,90,02,504, officials announced Thursday.

Established as a significant Shaktipeeth in Una district, the temple attracts numerous devotees from Northern India and beyond, drawing individuals seeking divine blessings.

Funds sourced from devotees are allocated by the temple trust to various community initiatives, such as aiding marriages for young women, providing medical assistance to the sick, and offering educational support to children from impoverished backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

