Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' Leads Oscar Race Amidst Hollywood Wildfires

Netflix's Spanish-language musical 'Emilia Perez' leads the 2023 Academy Award nominations with 13 nods, including best picture. The nominations were announced amidst wildfires in Los Angeles, disrupting Hollywood's awards season. The Oscars will honor filmmakers, first responders, and the resilience of Los Angeles.

Updated: 23-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:01 IST
Netflix's Spanish-language musical "Emilia Perez" has taken center stage in the 2023 Academy Award nominations, announced on Thursday, giving the streaming giant another opportunity to snag its first best-picture title. The story of a Mexican drug lord's transformation into a woman, "Emilia Perez" secured a whopping 13 nominations, outpacing historical drama "The Brutalist" and the "Wicked" prequel.

All three films will vie for the prestigious best-picture award at the Oscars ceremony in Hollywood scheduled for March 2. Also joining the race are Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," the dark comedy "Anora," and the political drama "Conclave."

The nominations announcement took place amidst ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, underscoring the challenges facing Hollywood during awards season. Despite past nods for films like "Roma," Netflix has yet to clinch a best picture win. This year, "Emilia Perez" star Karla Sofía Gascón marks history as the first openly transgender acting nominee.

