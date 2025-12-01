Left Menu

James Cameron Critiques the Rise of AI in Hollywood

James Cameron expresses concerns over Artificial Intelligence replacing humans in film, emphasizing his preference for working with actors. While he acknowledges AI’s potential in cost reduction, he highlights the challenges imaginative films face in the current marketplace. Cameron's next project is 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', releasing December 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:21 IST
James Cameron Critiques the Rise of AI in Hollywood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker James Cameron has voiced his concerns about the concept of Artificial Intelligence replacing human actors in films, describing the idea as 'horrifying.' Known for iconic films such as 'Titanic' and the 'Avatar' series, Cameron passionately advocates for traditional filming, emphasizing his love for working with actors.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Cameron cautioned against the use of generative AI to create actors and performances from scratch, stating, 'That's the opposite of what we're striving for.' However, he acknowledged AI's role in making visual effects more cost-effective.

Cameron's reflections highlight challenges faced by imaginative and science-fiction films in today's market, where studios prefer investing in established franchises. His upcoming film, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', set for a December release, continues the 'Avatar' saga and features stars such as Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Tamil Nadu Braces for Continued Rains

 India
2
Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

Sympathy and Censorship: The Aftermath of the Hong Kong Fire

 Global
3

Manipur GST Bill: Simplifying Taxation for the Future

 India
4
Wockhardt's Breakthrough: Zaynich Accepted by US FDA

Wockhardt's Breakthrough: Zaynich Accepted by US FDA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025