James Cameron Critiques the Rise of AI in Hollywood

Filmmaker James Cameron has voiced his concerns about the concept of Artificial Intelligence replacing human actors in films, describing the idea as 'horrifying.' Known for iconic films such as 'Titanic' and the 'Avatar' series, Cameron passionately advocates for traditional filming, emphasizing his love for working with actors.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Cameron cautioned against the use of generative AI to create actors and performances from scratch, stating, 'That's the opposite of what we're striving for.' However, he acknowledged AI's role in making visual effects more cost-effective.

Cameron's reflections highlight challenges faced by imaginative and science-fiction films in today's market, where studios prefer investing in established franchises. His upcoming film, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', set for a December release, continues the 'Avatar' saga and features stars such as Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

(With inputs from agencies.)