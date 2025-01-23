India's 76th Republic Day Parade Celebrates Heritage and Military Prowess
India is set to showcase its military and cultural heritage on the 76th Republic Day at Kartavya Path. The celebrations will feature 16 state tableaux, a tri-services tableau, and participation from Indonesian contingents. Defense capabilities like the Arjun tank and Tejas aircraft will be highlighted.
- Country:
- India
India is gearing up for a spectacular display of military might and cultural heritage on the 76th Republic Day, with a grand parade set to march down Kartavya Path. The event's preparations were evident during a full-dress rehearsal that included 16 state tableaux and multiple defense showcases.
The theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' will drive the celebrations, as India marks 75 years of the Constitution. For the first time, a tri-services tableau will symbolize the unified spirit of the armed forces, featuring the indigenously developed Arjun tank and Tejas fighter jet.
Highlights also include the participation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest, with Indonesia's contingents taking part. The event reiterates India's military prowess, featuring T-90 tanks, BrahMos missiles, and a variety of advanced systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honoring Unsung Heroes: Special Guests at the Republic Day Parade
Haryana Steelers Celebrate Victory with Grand Victory Parade
Members of Paralympic contingent, top-performing sarpanches, handloom artisans among 10,000 spl invitees for R-Day Parade: Defence Ministry.
Trailblazing Participation: All-Girl and Robotic Contingents Redefine Army Day Parade
Army Day Parade Eyes Smaller Cities, Highlights Self-Reliance