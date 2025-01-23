Louvre's Renaissance: Urgent Call for Restoration

The Louvre, the most-visited museum on the globe, has made an urgent plea to the French government for assistance in revamping its aging exhibition spaces and enhancing protection for its invaluable art collections.

In correspondence addressed to Culture Minister Rachida Dati, Louvre President Laurence des Cars highlighted serious structural concerns, including water leaks and volatile temperature conditions. These issues jeopardize the conservation of thousands of art pieces within the centuries-old building, previously the residence of French royalty before turning into a museum in 1793.

The museum faces challenges beyond structural dilemmas. Designed to host four million visitors annually, the Louvre last year welcomed over twice that number, leading to discomfort reported by visitors due to overcrowding and insufficient amenities. A $520 million renovation plan is on the table, but securing funding remains uncertain as talks continue between the culture ministry, the Louvre, and President Macron's office.

