Historic Oscars: 'I'm Still Here' Sweeps Major Nominations

The Brazilian film industry is buzzing with excitement as 'I'm Still Here,' directed by Walter Salles, received three Oscar nominations, including the coveted Best Picture and Best International Feature. These nominations mark a historical moment, being the first time a Portuguese-language film has been considered for Best Picture at the Oscars.

The film, co-produced with France, features Fernanda Torres as a nominee for Best Actress. The compelling story follows Eunice Paiva's journey as she uncovers the truth about her husband's disappearance during Brazil's military dictatorship. Cinema experts believe this recognition significantly enhances the film's chances of securing an Oscar.

This achievement revives memories of the 1986 Brazil-USA co-production 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' though that film was primarily in English. As 'I'm Still Here' competes globally, its success symbolizes the growing presence and acceptance of non-English stories at the Oscars.

