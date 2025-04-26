Rahul Gandhi on the New Era of Politics
Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the Bharat Summit 2025, emphasized the global transformation of democratic politics, noting that rules from a decade ago are now obsolete. He highlighted the current political trend of suppressing opposition and media and shared insights from his Bharat Jodo Yatra experience, stressing the need for a new political approach.
Rahul Gandhi, a senior Congress leader, addressed changes in democratic politics globally during his speech at the Bharat Summit 2025.
He noted the aggressive political environment, which aims to silence opposition and undermine media integrity, marking a shift from the strategies effective a decade ago.
Gandhi shared insights from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, emphasizing that politicians must listen to the public, admitting that outdated political methodologies are now ineffective.
