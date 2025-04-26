Rahul Gandhi on the New Era of Politics

Rahul Gandhi, a senior Congress leader, addressed changes in democratic politics globally during his speech at the Bharat Summit 2025.

He noted the aggressive political environment, which aims to silence opposition and undermine media integrity, marking a shift from the strategies effective a decade ago.

Gandhi shared insights from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, emphasizing that politicians must listen to the public, admitting that outdated political methodologies are now ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)