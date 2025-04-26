Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi on the New Era of Politics

Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the Bharat Summit 2025, emphasized the global transformation of democratic politics, noting that rules from a decade ago are now obsolete. He highlighted the current political trend of suppressing opposition and media and shared insights from his Bharat Jodo Yatra experience, stressing the need for a new political approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi on the New Era of Politics
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a senior Congress leader, addressed changes in democratic politics globally during his speech at the Bharat Summit 2025.

He noted the aggressive political environment, which aims to silence opposition and undermine media integrity, marking a shift from the strategies effective a decade ago.

Gandhi shared insights from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, emphasizing that politicians must listen to the public, admitting that outdated political methodologies are now ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025