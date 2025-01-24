Randeep Hooda to Star in Action Thriller 'Matchbox' with John Cena

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is set to collaborate once more with director Sam Hargrave for the upcoming Apple Original Films action thriller 'Matchbox', according to Variety. The film will feature John Cena and follows their previous success with 'Extraction' in 2020.

The live-action film draws inspiration from Mattel's iconic Matchbox toy vehicle line, featuring Hollywood stars Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. Currently being filmed in Budapest, 'Matchbox' is directed by Sam Hargrave, known for 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Extraction 2', and is written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper.

'Matchbox' tells the story of childhood friends reuniting to prevent a global catastrophe while rekindling their connections. Mattel notes two Matchbox cars are sold per second worldwide. Hooda expressed enthusiasm for the reunion with Hargrave, calling him a 'master of high-octane storytelling and action'.

Hooda has numerous projects in progress, having directed and starred in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' and currently filming 'Jaat' with Sunny Deol, produced by the team behind 'Pushpa 2'. He is also involved in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Arjun Ustara'.

(With inputs from agencies.)