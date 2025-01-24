Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: An Artistic Journey Through Memory and Identity

"Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" is an exhibition that navigates the rich terrains of memory, identity, and sustenance. It brings together a diverse array of modern and contemporary Indian artists, forming an interwoven tapestry of artistic expression.

The exhibition features renowned masters like Akbar Padamsee, Jamini Roy, M.F. Husain, Ram Kumar, and S.H. Raza, alongside contemporary artists such as K. R. Nariman, Neeraj Singh Khandka, Priyanka Waghela, and more. These artists engage audiences by exploring themes of vulnerability, resilience, and identity through varied artistic practices.

This display of art is not just a reflection on the past but a dialogue that extends into the future, emphasizing preservation—whether it be of nature, cultural heritage, or the indomitable human spirit. "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" challenges viewers to reflect on their own narratives within the continuum of time.

