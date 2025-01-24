Left Menu

Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: An Artistic Journey Through Memory and Identity

The "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" exhibition delves into the intertwining themes of memory, identity, and sustenance through the works of modern and contemporary Indian artists. It connects the past and future, fostering dialogues about culture, personal and collective experiences, and humanity's role in preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:09 IST
Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: An Artistic Journey Through Memory and Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

"Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" is an exhibition that navigates the rich terrains of memory, identity, and sustenance. It brings together a diverse array of modern and contemporary Indian artists, forming an interwoven tapestry of artistic expression.

The exhibition features renowned masters like Akbar Padamsee, Jamini Roy, M.F. Husain, Ram Kumar, and S.H. Raza, alongside contemporary artists such as K. R. Nariman, Neeraj Singh Khandka, Priyanka Waghela, and more. These artists engage audiences by exploring themes of vulnerability, resilience, and identity through varied artistic practices.

This display of art is not just a reflection on the past but a dialogue that extends into the future, emphasizing preservation—whether it be of nature, cultural heritage, or the indomitable human spirit. "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" challenges viewers to reflect on their own narratives within the continuum of time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025