Khushi Kapoor Gains Confidence as She Embarks on New Film Journey

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of legendary Sridevi, is stepping out of her comfort zone. After debuting in 'The Archies', she's starring alongside Junaid Khan in the romantic comedy 'Loveyapa', directed by Advait Chandan. Kapoor reveals her increasing confidence and determination to explore complex roles in her budding career.

The film 'Loveyapa', described as a tangled love tale, presents an exploration of romance in modern times. Kapoor discusses the challenges of being an introvert playing an extroverted character, yet finds excitement in her evolving skills.

Inspired by icons like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Kapoor remains focused on choosing compelling stories amidst societal scrutiny on actors. Her upcoming projects, including 'Naadaniyaan', highlight her commitment to making impactful choices in the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)