Bangladeshi Man Accused of Stabbing Saif Ali Khan Claims Frame-Up
The father of a Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan insists his son is being framed. Shariful Islam, who allegedly entered India illegally, was arrested for the attack during a robbery attempt. Islam's father plans to seek intervention from diplomatic channels for his son's release.
A Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is being framed, claims his father. The father, Mohammad Ruhul, plans to contact Bangladesh's foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission for his son's release.
Accused of attacking Khan during a robbery attempt, Shariful Islam reportedly entered India illegally and assumed the name Vijay Das. Ruhul contests the allegations, stating inconsistencies in the evidence, and claims political pressure forced his son to leave Bangladesh.
The Mumbai Police continue to investigate the case, focusing on confirming the identity of the suspect using facial recognition and corroborating match shoes and footprints. They remain wary of opposition claims questioning the attack narrative.
