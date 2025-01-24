Left Menu

Kiccha Sudeep Turns Down State Best Actor Award

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has declined the Best Actor award at the 2019 State Annual Film Awards, choosing to stop receiving awards for personal reasons. Despite the honor for 'Pailwan', Sudeep expressed joy in seeing more deserving actors receive recognition. He remains committed to entertainment without expectations of accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:58 IST
Kiccha Sudeep Turns Down State Best Actor Award
Kiccha Sudeep

Kannada film star Kiccha Sudeep has declined the Best Actor award at the 2019 State Annual Film Awards, citing personal reasons for his decision to stop accepting such honors.

In a heartfelt post on 'X', Sudeep addressed the government of Karnataka and jury members, expressing his intent to uphold this stance.

Despite his acclaimed role in 'Pailwan', Sudeep shared his desire to see more deserving actors receive recognition while continuing his dedication to entertainment without expecting awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025