Kiccha Sudeep Turns Down State Best Actor Award

Kannada film star Kiccha Sudeep has declined the Best Actor award at the 2019 State Annual Film Awards, citing personal reasons for his decision to stop accepting such honors.

In a heartfelt post on 'X', Sudeep addressed the government of Karnataka and jury members, expressing his intent to uphold this stance.

Despite his acclaimed role in 'Pailwan', Sudeep shared his desire to see more deserving actors receive recognition while continuing his dedication to entertainment without expecting awards.

