Supreme Court Unveils New Charges in Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot

A panel of justices from Brazil's Supreme Court has unanimously accepted new criminal charges against six key allies of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday. This development relates to an alleged coup plot designed to keep Bolsonaro in power after his defeat in the 2022 election.

Previously, the same panel agreed to charges against Bolsonaro and seven close associates, demanding the former right-wing leader face trial following his loss to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet categorized the accused into five groups according to their involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

The second group, recently reviewed, includes several former high-ranking officials accused of organizing the police support for the alleged coup. In response, Bolsonaro, currently recovering from surgery, has maintained his innocence, claiming the investigations are politically motivated.

