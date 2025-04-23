Judges Challenge Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Venezuelan Deportations

Two U.S. judges have instituted temporary blocks on deportations of Venezuelan migrants, casting doubt on President Donald Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act. This 1798 law, traditionally invoked in wartime, is now facing significant judicial review due to concerns over its application for expedited removals.

Judge Charlotte Sweeney of Denver highlighted the need for advance notice and due process for detained migrants in Colorado. Similarly, Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan expressed concerns about the constitutionality of swift deportations under the law, noting potential Eighth Amendment violations.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the migrants, pressured for more extended notification periods, reflecting wartime precedents. The deportations reflect a broader hardline immigration approach by Trump's administration, drawing legal and public scrutiny.

