Symphonic Spectacle: SOI's Spring 2025 Season

The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) is set to enchant audiences as it opens its spring 2025 season this Saturday. Renowned conductor Zubin Mehta will lead the orchestra at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, located at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), with an electrifying performance.

This month-long celebration of western classical music will showcase the talents of esteemed British conductor Sir Mark Elder, along with celebrated operatic voices such as Roberta Mantegna, Olesya Petrova, Luciano Ganci, and George Petean. The event will offer a rich repertoire including Beethoven's 'Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b', Dvorak's 'Symphony No. 7, Op.70', and a poignant rendition of Chopin's 'Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 21' by pianist Alexander Gadjiev.

The season will feature prominent concerts, including a February 1 show of Haydn's 'Symphony No. 104' and Mahler's 'Symphony No. 5', culminating on February 15 when Sir Mark Elder conducts Beethoven's groundbreaking 'Symphony No. 3 (Eroica)'. The Opera Gala evenings will highlight masterpieces like Bizet's 'Carmen' and Verdi's 'La Traviata', showcasing exceptional singers and choirs for a thrilling musical experience.

