Tripura Gears Up for Republic Day with Cultural Flair

In Tripura, security is heightened for Republic Day celebrations. Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu will oversee the national flag unfurling at the Assam Rifles ground. Cultural shows, including women's police and tribal heritage displays, are planned. Enhanced border surveillance accompanies state-wide festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:17 IST
Security measures have been significantly enhanced in Tripura as the state prepares for Republic Day celebrations, an official announced on Saturday.

The centerpiece of the festivities will be held at the Assam Rifles ground on Sunday, with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu set to unfurl the national flag.

The event will feature not only the ceremonial flag unfurling and security forces' parade but also vibrant cultural programs, as District Magistrate, West Tripura, Vishal Kumar informed PTI. Special performances highlighting women's police units and tribal heritage are also part of the celebrations.

According to the DM, security has been tightened to prevent any incidents during the celebrations, and surveillance along the international border has been intensified.

All government offices across the state have been directed to mark Republic Day appropriately, an official stated, ensuring that 'necessary instructions have been sent to all heads of departments and offices to observe the celebrations properly.'

