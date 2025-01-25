Left Menu

Hostage Swap: Four Israeli Soldiers Freed by Hamas

Hamas released four Israeli female soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners. The soldiers were healthy and hailed from a unit monitoring Gaza for Hamas activities. This event follows their abduction on October 7, during which they were recorded bound and injured in footage retrieved by Israeli authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:43 IST
Hostage Swap: Four Israeli Soldiers Freed by Hamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has released four Israeli female soldiers. This move comes as part of an exchange deal that saw 200 Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails.

The released soldiers, appearing to be in good health, were part of a specialized unit tasked with observing activities in Gaza. These soldiers were among 251 hostages captured during an attack on October 7. Another soldier abducted alongside them is anticipated to be released in the near future.

Video evidence of their capture revealed the soldiers, visibly distressed in pajamas and some with injuries, being forcibly taken by Hamas gunmen. The footage, captured by the attackers' bodycams, highlighted the harrowing circumstances of their abduction from the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025