Hostage Swap: Four Israeli Soldiers Freed by Hamas

In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has released four Israeli female soldiers. This move comes as part of an exchange deal that saw 200 Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails.

The released soldiers, appearing to be in good health, were part of a specialized unit tasked with observing activities in Gaza. These soldiers were among 251 hostages captured during an attack on October 7. Another soldier abducted alongside them is anticipated to be released in the near future.

Video evidence of their capture revealed the soldiers, visibly distressed in pajamas and some with injuries, being forcibly taken by Hamas gunmen. The footage, captured by the attackers' bodycams, highlighted the harrowing circumstances of their abduction from the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)