Himachal's New Adventure Haven: Bir Paragliding Centre Unveiled

Himachal Pradesh has taken a leap in promoting adventure tourism with the inauguration of the Bir Paragliding Centre-cum-Hotel complex by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This new project is a significant investment by the HP Tourism Development Board under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Situated in Kangra district's Bir, the facility promises a mix of adventure and luxury. It includes office rooms, lecture halls, and accommodation to cater to tourists and trainees, all under one roof. The joint initiative with ABV Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports highlights its dual function as a hotel and training center.

The complex, equipped to offer paragliding courses from basic to advanced levels, aligns with international standards. Acknowledging the region's popularity, especially among youth, officials predict it will serve as a revenue-generating hub while enhancing Bir's reputation as a top adventure destination.

