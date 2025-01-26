Left Menu

Assam's Artistic Luminaries Shine with Padma Awards

Assam's revered Sattriya dance maestro Jatin Goswami has been honored with the Padma Bhushan. Alongside Goswami, Joynacharan Bathari, Reba Kanta Mahanta, Anil Kumar Boro, and Gita Upadhyay have received Padma Shri awards for their invaluable contributions to various traditional arts and literature, enriching Assamese culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:02 IST
Renowned Sattriya dance maestro Jatin Goswami from Assam has been awarded the distinguished Padma Bhushan. The 92-year-old dance icon, a previous Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, is celebrated for his mastery of the classical Sattriya dance, central to the Vaishnavite culture of Assam.

Alongside Goswami, Joynacharan Bathari received the Padma Shri for his dedication to preserving Dimasa folk traditions. Known for his expertise with the 'khram' and 'muri' instruments, Bathari has played a crucial role in popularizing Dimasa music and dances over the past six decades.

Reba Kanta Mahanta was honored with the Padma Shri for his traditional mask-making, while Anil Kumar Boro and Gita Upadhyay received the same distinction for their contributions to literature and education. Assam's Chief Minister lauded their inspiring work, highlighting their significant cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

