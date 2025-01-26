Left Menu

Andie MacDowell's 'Reverse Nepotism': A New Hollywood Trend

Andie MacDowell humorously discusses 'reverse nepotism,' highlighting how her daughter, actress Margaret Qualley's fame, has led to MacDowell being recognized as 'cool' due to Qualley's success and marriage to musician Jack Antonoff. Qualley's recent work, 'The Substance,' earned significant acclaim at Cannes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:21 IST
Andie MacDowell, known for her roles in 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and 'Green Card,' has humorously shared her experience of 'reverse nepotism' due to her daughter Margaret Qualley's rising status in Hollywood.

Qualley, whose career includes notable performances in 'The Nice Guys' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' and marriage to musician Jack Antonoff, has inadvertently elevated MacDowell's own visibility in the public eye. The actress embraces her newfound 'cool' status, further amplified by her son-in-law.

Qualley's latest film, 'The Substance,' directed by Coralie Fargeat and featuring Demi Moore, captured an 11-minute standing ovation at Cannes. MacDowell praised her daughter's bravery and creative autonomy, expressing immense pride in Qualley's career achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

