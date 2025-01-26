Left Menu

West Bengal's Cultural Revolution: Empowering Women and Celebrating Folk Art

The Republic-Day tableau of West Bengal showcased the state's initiatives for empowering women through the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme and celebrating folk art via the 'Lok Prasar Prakalpa'. These programs promote economic independence for women and preserve West Bengal's rich cultural heritage, highlighting its architectural brilliance and artistic traditions.

26-01-2025
The Republic-Day tableau from West Bengal put a spotlight on two significant initiatives: the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women's economic empowerment and the 'Lok Prasar Prakalpa' promoting folk art.

Introduced in 2021, 'Lakshmir Bhandar' offers guaranteed monthly income to nearly 2.2 crore women, fostering self-reliance. Meanwhile, 'Lok Prasar Prakalpa' plays a vital role in celebrating and promoting local folk traditions.

The tableau featured a striking Durga idol in Chhau attire, alongside a replica of the Lakshmir Bhandar's Kalash, underscoring the theme of women empowerment. The display also paid tribute to Bengal's exquisite architectural heritage, inspired by Bishnupur's terracotta artistry, affirming the state's commitment to cultural preservation and innovation.

